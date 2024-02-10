Episode #970
News Items
- New Class of Microbes Found
- SLIM Lunar Tech
- Misinformation and Wellness Influencers
- Super Earth in Habitable Zone
- News Item #5 – Climate Change and Storms
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week:
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
The age of most sharks can be accurately estimated by counting growth rings on their vertebrae.https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/feature-story/welcome-new-era-shark-ageing
Item #2
Fiction
Sharks as a group have poor vision, relying instead on their sense of smell and special electroreceptor organs that can sense electromagnetic fields. https://www.aquarium.co.za/news/look-here-how-well-do-sharks-see
Item #3
Science
Most sharks have to swim to get oxygen, but benthic sharks are able to pump water through their spiracles (small holes behind their eyes) and over their gills so they can breathe without swimming. https://cimi.org/blog/spiracles-the-secret-of-the-benthic-shark/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“I don’t wish to be without my brains, tho’ they doubtless interfere with a blind faith which would be very comfortable.” — Ada Lovelace