Episode #970

The age of most sharks can be accurately estimated by counting growth rings on their vertebrae. https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/feature-story/welcome-new-era-shark-ageing

Sharks as a group have poor vision, relying instead on their sense of smell and special electroreceptor organs that can sense electromagnetic fields. https://www.aquarium.co.za/news/look-here-how-well-do-sharks-see

Most sharks have to swim to get oxygen, but benthic sharks are able to pump water through their spiracles (small holes behind their eyes) and over their gills so they can breathe without swimming. https://cimi.org/blog/spiracles-the-secret-of-the-benthic-shark/