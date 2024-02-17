Episode #971

Item #1 Science A recent study shows that older adults are more vulnerable to first impressions of trustworthiness even in the face of contradictory evidence. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-50500-x

Item #2 Fiction A machine learning analysis correlating road features with accident frequency finds that the most predictive variable for high crash risk is the presence of distracting billboards and other advertisements. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/03611981231217497