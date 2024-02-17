Episode #971
News Items
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Voice enhancement
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
A recent study shows that older adults are more vulnerable to first impressions of trustworthiness even in the face of contradictory evidence. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-50500-x
Item #2
Fiction
A machine learning analysis correlating road features with accident frequency finds that the most predictive variable for high crash risk is the presence of distracting billboards and other advertisements. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/03611981231217497
Item #3
Science
Researchers find that short and simple corrective statements on social media help readers identify false information. https://www.nature.com/articles/s44271-024-00057-w
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Starving brains can hallucinate, but even well-fed minds can convince themselves they can feel something which simply isn’t there.’ – Jonathan Jarry, science communicator, McGill University Office for Science and Society