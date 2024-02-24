Episode #972

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week – tape echo

Interview with Chris Smith from The Naked Scientists

https://www.thenakedscientists.com/meet-team

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science All four gas giants in our solar system experience total solar eclipses, from the perspective of their gassy surfaces. https://www.exploratorium.edu/eclipse/earth

Item #2 Science On average, any spot on Earth will see a total solar eclipse every 375 years. https://www.astronomy.com/observing/how-often-do-solar-eclipses-occur/

Item #3 Fiction The first recorded accurate prediction of a solar eclipse was in 2300 BC, by Chinese astronomer, Li Shu, for Emporer Zhong Kang. chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://www2.nao.ac.jp/~mitsurusoma/WS2014/vahia.pdf

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘The spirit of Plato dies hard. We have been unable to escape the philosophical tradition that what we can see and measure in the real world is merely the superficial and imperfect representation of an underlying reality.’ (The Mismeasure of Man, p. 269)