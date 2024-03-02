Episode #973
News Items
- First Private Landing on the Moon
- Sex Difference in the Brain
- Bee Venom for Breast Cancer
- Learning Empathy
- Brightest Object
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: coin
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Fiction
A recent review finds that male psychopaths outnumber female psychopaths 10:1. https://www.aru.ac.uk/community-engagement/community-events-listing/cambridge-festival-2024/is-the-female-psychopath-more-hidden-than-the-male-in-person
Item #2
Science
A new study finds that boiling tap water for 5 minutes removes up to 90% of nano and microplastics from the water. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.estlett.4c00081
-
Item #3
Science
Using AI scientists have developed a method for atomic force microscopy of material surfaces with resolutions below the width of the microscope probe tip. https://phys.org/news/2024-02-ai-technique-decodes-microscope-images.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Random Number Generation is too Important to be Left to Chance.’ Robert R. Coveyou (February 9, 1915 – February 19, 1996)