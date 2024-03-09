Episode #974

Item #1 Science A study of over 200 thousand malpractice claims finds that daylight saving time is associated with worse severity of incidents and higher average payments than standard time. https://jcsm.aasm.org/doi/10.5664/jcsm.11038

Item #2 Science Credit for the first serious proposal of daylight saving time goes to entomologist, George Vernon Hudson, who presented the idea in 1895 because he wanted more time in the evening for bug collection. https://www.huffpost.com/entry/daylight-savings-time-history-george-vernon-hudson_n_1333378