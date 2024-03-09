Episode #974
- Sinking Cities
- Hypervaccination
- Conspiracy Theorists and Disease X
- Celebrities and Flat Earth
- Superconducting Magnets and Fusion
Item #1
Science
A study of over 200 thousand malpractice claims finds that daylight saving time is associated with worse severity of incidents and higher average payments than standard time. https://jcsm.aasm.org/doi/10.5664/jcsm.11038
-
Item #2
Science
Credit for the first serious proposal of daylight saving time goes to entomologist, George Vernon Hudson, who presented the idea in 1895 because he wanted more time in the evening for bug collection. https://www.huffpost.com/entry/daylight-savings-time-history-george-vernon-hudson_n_1333378
-
Item #3
Fiction
Among its many detrimental effects, daylight saving time is associated with an increase in overall crime compared to standard time. https://www.brookings.edu/articles/fighting-crime-with-daylight-saving-time/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Most deadly errors arise from obsolete assumptions.’ Frank Herbert, From Children of Dune