Episode #975

- Pentagon UFO Report
- Microplastic Risks
- Parasite Cleanse
- Gut Microbe Communication
- Interstellar Meteorite
- Answer to last week: Manualist
On the day of each equinox, day and night are of equal length. https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-equinox-is-not-what-you-think-it-is/
During the equinoxes, solar declination is 0°. https://education.nationalgeographic.org/resource/equinox/
So-called solar outages, or equinoctial disruptions, refer to the fact that communication satellites are often partially or totally blocked for a few days either before or after the equinoxes. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sun_outage
‘If you want to do seismic analysis, it’s ideal if you check with a seismologist first.’ Benjamin Fernando, planetary seismologist at Johns Hopkins University