Episode #976

Item #1 Science Researchers have developed a universal exoskeleton control system that can work for any user without the need for extensive calibration or training. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scirobotics.adi8852

Item #2 Fiction Scientists created a new method for using classic computers to error-correct quantum computers, resulting in a 60 qubit quantum computer with an accuracy rate of 91%. https://arxiv.org/pdf/2308.07914.pdf