Episode #976
News Items
- Starship’s Third Launch
- Extinct Flu Virus
- Keeping Voyager 1 Going
- Death by Exorcism
- Energy Demand Increasing
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Bassoon
Interview with Dante Lauretta
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cybp21DcWPg
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
Researchers have developed a universal exoskeleton control system that can work for any user without the need for extensive calibration or training. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scirobotics.adi8852
-
Item #2
Fiction
Scientists created a new method for using classic computers to error-correct quantum computers, resulting in a 60 qubit quantum computer with an accuracy rate of 91%. https://arxiv.org/pdf/2308.07914.pdf
-
Item #3
Science
New material design allows for structural wood to create buildings as high as 18 stories. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0298379
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“One takes comfort from the fact there is no Gresham’s laws in science. In the long run, good science drives out bad.” ― Martin Gardner