Episode #977

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: snow

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Researchers have developed an implantable battery that is powered by oxygen in the body and capable of producing continuous electricity at 1.3 V. https://www.cell.com/chem/fulltext/S2451-9294(24)00074-3

Item #2 Fiction Toyota reports its latest hydrogen fuel cell car will average 845 miles on a single tank of hydrogen. https://www.greencarreports.com/news/1133827_toyota-mirai-hydrogen-fuel-cell-car-goes-845-miles-between-fills-driven-very-slowly

Item #3 Science Engineers have created flexible perovskite solar cells with a power conversion efficiency of 25%, and maintaining 90% of this efficiency after 10,000 bending cycles. https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10478316

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“The shameful thing is not ignorance — on the contrary, that is the natural thing. The really shameful thing is not to want to know, to resist finding out when the occasion offers. It is never the ignorant who offer that resistance, but the ones who think they know. That is the shameful thing — to think you know. He who thinks he knows something, but is in fact ignorant of it, closes the door of his mind through which authentic truth could enter.” - Jose Ortega y Gasset