Episode #978
News Items
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Tuba
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Fiction
By weight the egg white is >90% protein, while the egg yolk is >90% fat. https://www.egginfo.co.uk/egg-nutrition-and-health/egg-nutrition-information/white-and-yolk/compare
Item #2
Science
Easter egger chickens are a breed that can lay eggs which are yellow, blue, green, cream, or even pink. https://www.farmersalmanac.com/what-are-easter-egg-chickens
Item #3
Science
In the US eggs must be refrigerated once harvested and cleaned, while in Europe eggs are stored at room temperature. https://www.businessinsider.com/why-europeans-dont-refrigerate-eggs-2014-12
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“As always in life, people want a simple answer . . . and it’s always wrong.” - Susan Greenfield, Neurochemist currently researching Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.