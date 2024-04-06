Episode #978

Item #1 Fiction By weight the egg white is >90% protein, while the egg yolk is >90% fat. https://www.egginfo.co.uk/egg-nutrition-and-health/egg-nutrition-information/white-and-yolk/compare

Item #2 Science Easter egger chickens are a breed that can lay eggs which are yellow, blue, green, cream, or even pink. https://www.farmersalmanac.com/what-are-easter-egg-chickens