Episode #979
News Items
- AI Designed Drugs
- AI Music
- Music Getting Simpler
- Aphantasia Spectrum
- Nova and Comet Compete with Eclipse
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
Texas has the road with the highest speed limit in the US, at 85 mph. 14 Facts About Texas That May Surprise You | Briggs Freeman
-
Item #2
Fiction
The largest single employer in Texas is Amazon. https://www.ibisworld.com/united-states/economic-profiles/texas/
-
Item #3
Science
Six Flags amusement park gets its name from the fact that Texas has been part of six nations throughout its history. Six Flags Over Texas: All The Countries Texas Has Been A Part Of (culturacolectiva.com)
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘As the sun eclipses the stars by his brilliancy, so the man of knowledge will eclipse the fame of others in assemblies of the people if he proposes algebraic problems, and still more if he solves them.’ — Brahmagupta