Episode #981

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: jumping rope

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science A recent study finds that living in Canada increases one’s risk of developing multiple sclerosis by up to 70%, with risk being proportional to the time lived in Canada. https://www.neurology.org/doi/10.1212/WNL.0000000000209350

Item #2 Science Researchers find that use of anti-acid drugs, including proton pump inhibitors, H2 blockers, and antacids, are associated with an up to 70% higher risk of having Migraine headaches.https://www.neurology.org/doi/10.1212/CPJ.0000000000200302

Item #3 Fiction A recent review of studies finds that gum disease is associated with up to a 30% increased risk in developing Alzheimer’s disease. https://www.bhf.org.uk/informationsupport/heart-matters-magazine/medical/risk-factors/weird-risk-factors

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘Failure is a reality; we all fail at times, and it’s painful when we do. But it’s better to fail while striving for something wonderful, challenging, adventurous, and uncertain than to say, “I don’t want to try because I may not succeed completely.” — President Jimmy Carter