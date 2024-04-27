Episode #981
News Items
- Voyager Fixed
- NASAs New Solar Sail
- Bird Flu in Milk
- Dark Energy Getting Weaker
- After Death Communications
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: jumping rope
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
A recent study finds that living in Canada increases one’s risk of developing multiple sclerosis by up to 70%, with risk being proportional to the time lived in Canada. https://www.neurology.org/doi/10.1212/WNL.0000000000209350
-
Item #2
Science
Researchers find that use of anti-acid drugs, including proton pump inhibitors, H2 blockers, and antacids, are associated with an up to 70% higher risk of having Migraine headaches.https://www.neurology.org/doi/10.1212/CPJ.0000000000200302
-
Item #3
Fiction
A recent review of studies finds that gum disease is associated with up to a 30% increased risk in developing Alzheimer’s disease. https://www.bhf.org.uk/informationsupport/heart-matters-magazine/medical/risk-factors/weird-risk-factors
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Failure is a reality; we all fail at times, and it’s painful when we do. But it’s better to fail while striving for something wonderful, challenging, adventurous, and uncertain than to say, “I don’t want to try because I may not succeed completely.” — President Jimmy Carter