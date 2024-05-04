Episode #982
News Items
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Cicada
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Efficient spin-up of Earth System Models using sequence acceleration. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adn2839
Item #2
Fiction
Multimodal MRI reveals parametric dynamic inhibition of extrapyramidal circuitry. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.adj4303
Item #3
Science
Liquid crystal-integrated metasurfaces for an active photonic platform. https://www.oejournal.org//article/doi/10.29026/oea.2024.230216
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Large complex systems which suppose the existence of an objective reality work very well. Any attempt to throw out the idea of objective reality still has to explain why these things work.’ Scotty Hendricks, writer