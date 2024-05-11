Episode #983

Item #1 Fiction The four-eyed fish has one pair of eyes for viewing above the water line and one pair for viewing below the water. https://www.burgerszoo.com/nieuws/2023/09/four-eyed-fish

Item #2 Science Reindeer are the only animals whose eyes change color seasonally, changing from a gold-turquoise in the summer to a deep blue in the winter. https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rspb.2022.1002