Episode #983
News Items
- Electric Propulsion
- Blowing Off Steam
- Washington Post and Past Lives
- Programmable Living Materials
- Fighting Holocaust Denial
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Bantha
Interview with Robert Bartholomew
- https://rebartholomew.com/
Question #1: Deep Fakes and Grief
- https://www.technologyreview.com/2024/05/07/1092116/deepfakes-dead-chinese-business-grief/
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Fiction
The four-eyed fish has one pair of eyes for viewing above the water line and one pair for viewing below the water. https://www.burgerszoo.com/nieuws/2023/09/four-eyed-fish
Item #2
Science
Reindeer are the only animals whose eyes change color seasonally, changing from a gold-turquoise in the summer to a deep blue in the winter. https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rspb.2022.1002
Item #3
Science
Owls do not have eyeballs – their eyes are more mushroom or cylindrically shaped. https://www.treehugger.com/owl-facts-that-will-amaze-you-4863920
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘The learned fool writes his nonsense in better language than the unlearned, but it is still nonsense.’ Benjamin Franklin