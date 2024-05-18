Episode #984

Item #1 Fiction By weight the most prevalent element in current production Lithium ion batteries is nickel, followed by cobalt and then lithium. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405844019347012

Item #2 Science A recent analysis concludes that the world will not be able to mine enough copper to make the green transition between now and 2050. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1044867