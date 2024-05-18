Episode #984
News Items
- Chat GPT 4o
- 2023 hottest summer in 2 thousand years
- Spotting Misinformation
- AI Training Robots
- Reincarnated Son of Buddha
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: porcupine
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
By weight the most prevalent element in current production Lithium ion batteries is nickel, followed by cobalt and then lithium. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405844019347012
-
Item #2
Science
A recent analysis concludes that the world will not be able to mine enough copper to make the green transition between now and 2050. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1044867
-
Item #3
Science
A new study finds that extracting lithium from shale wastewater in Pennsylvania could produce 40% of current annual US demand. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-58887-x
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
Science is the only self-correcting human institution, but it also is a process that progresses only by showing itself to be wrong.’ Allan Sandage