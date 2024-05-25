Episode #985
News Items
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Roundup
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
The oldest example of plate armor dates back to Europe 3,500 years ago, and has been demonstrated with modern testing to have been fully functional. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0301494
-
Item #2
Fiction
Although surprisingly maneuverable, at their peak a European full suit of armor weighed about 200 pounds, so that knights would require a hoist to assist them onto horseback. https://www.military.com/history/6-things-you-should-know-about-medieval-armor.html
-
Item #3
Science
Graphene-based body armor has been shown to have twice the stopping power as Kevlar, and 10 times that of steel. https://www.extremetech.com/defense/195089-graphene-body-armor-twice-the-stopping-power-of-kevlar-at-a-fraction-of-the-weight
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
It’s Tough to Make Predictions, Especially About the Future Yogi Berra