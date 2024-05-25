Episode #985

Item #1 Science The oldest example of plate armor dates back to Europe 3,500 years ago, and has been demonstrated with modern testing to have been fully functional. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0301494

Item #2 Fiction Although surprisingly maneuverable, at their peak a European full suit of armor weighed about 200 pounds, so that knights would require a hoist to assist them onto horseback. https://www.military.com/history/6-things-you-should-know-about-medieval-armor.html