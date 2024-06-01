Episode #986
News Items
- 3D Printed Superalloy
- Lacking an Inner Voice
- Spider Silk Sensors
- How Were the Pyramids Built
- Exoplanet Hunt for Life
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Computer cards
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
A new study finds that improving air quality by aerosol mitigation significantly reduces the risk of forest fires. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adl4007
-
Item #2
Science
Engineers have developed a method for making reproducible high quality graphene at scale. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07454-5
-
Item #3
Science
Researchers have developed an antibiotic that treats many multi-drug resistant bacteria without affecting the gut microbiome. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07502-0
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“The most difficult subjects can be explained to the most slow-witted man if he has not formed any idea of them already; but the simplest thing cannot be made clear to the most intelligent man if he is firmly persuaded that he knows already.” — Tolstoy