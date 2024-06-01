Episode #986

Answer to last week: Computer cards

Science or Fiction

Item #1 Fiction A new study finds that improving air quality by aerosol mitigation significantly reduces the risk of forest fires. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adl4007

Item #2 Science Engineers have developed a method for making reproducible high quality graphene at scale. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07454-5

Item #3 Science Researchers have developed an antibiotic that treats many multi-drug resistant bacteria without affecting the gut microbiome. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07502-0

“The most difficult subjects can be explained to the most slow-witted man if he has not formed any idea of them already; but the simplest thing cannot be made clear to the most intelligent man if he is firmly persuaded that he knows already.” — Tolstoy