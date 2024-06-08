Episode #987
News Items
- Change-6 Lifts Off from Moon
- Adaptogens
- News Item #3 – Younger Periods
- More Aliens
- Metasurface Night Vision
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: pendulum music
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Researchers have developed a photosynthesis-enhanced poplar tree variety with a greater than 50% increase in above ground biomass accumulation. https://www.isaaa.org/kc/cropbiotechupdate/article/default.asp?ID=19427
Item #2
Science
The pink glow pineapple is approved in the US, it has pink flesh that is sweeter, less sour, with hints of watermelon. https://light.bio/
Item #3
Fiction
A biotech company has begun shipping “firefly petunias”, which glow when you touch or shake them. https://www.pinkglowpineapple.com/faq
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Remember that all models are wrong; the practical question is how wrong do they have to be to not be useful.’ George Box, Empirical Model-Building and Response Surfaces (1987)