Episode #988

Researchers unveiled a new computer modeling system of a living cell that is 1 million times faster than existing simulations. https://news.ku.edu/news/article/researchers-in-us-ukraine-simulate-cell-activity-at-breathtaking-timescales

For the first time physicists report they have been able to isolate true magnetic monopoles. https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevLett.132.226705

Item #3

Science

NASA recently successfully tested their new communications link to the ISS, which was able to transmit data up and down at 1.2 gigabits per second. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1048045