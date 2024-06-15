Episode #988
News Items
- Ultraprocessed Foods
- Artemis Space Suits
- Interstellar Clouds
- Prebiotic Soda
- Noninvasive Deep Brain Stimulation
Who's That Noisy
- Hello fellow skeptics. I have been listening to the SGU for almost a decade now and really enjoy and appreciate what you guys are doing. Critical Thinking is needed NOW MORE THAN EVER. To my comment: Have you guys discussed the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon before? Apparently it is a frequency illusion where when you hear about something it all of a sudden appears more frequently. ie: Learning about a new person and all of a sudden the persons name appears everywhere. I have a sense that it is a cognitive bias but would like to especially hear Steve and Cara’s take on the subject (the neurologist and psychologist respectively) Adrian Tello Texas
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Researchers unveiled a new computer modeling system of a living cell that is 1 million times faster than existing simulations. https://news.ku.edu/news/article/researchers-in-us-ukraine-simulate-cell-activity-at-breathtaking-timescales
Item #2
Fiction
For the first time physicists report they have been able to isolate true magnetic monopoles.https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevLett.132.226705
Item #3
Science
NASA recently successfully tested their new communications link to the ISS, which was able to transmit data up and down at 1.2 gigabits per second. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1048045
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Understand well as I may, my comprehension can only be an infinitesimal fraction of all I want to understand.’ Ada Lovelace