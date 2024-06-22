Episode #989
News Items
- Sun’s Magnetic Field About to Flip
- Kids and Gun Safety
- Gates Goes Nuclear
- Nanodroplet Drug Delivery
- Potential Dyson Spheres
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Frog
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
A recent analysis confirms that the current red spot of Jupiter is the same spot first observed by Cassini in 1665, making it at least 360 years old. https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2024GL108993
-
Item #2
Science
By analyzing tool-making researchers find that humans began cumulative culture around 600,000 years ago. https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2319175121
-
Item #3
Science
For the first time astronomers witness the activation of a massive galactic black hole into an active galactic nucleus. https://phys.org/news/2024-06-astronomers-massive-black-hole-awaken.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“The downside of skepticism: it can easily turn into an arrogant position of a priori rejection of any new phenomenon or idea, a position that is as lacking in critical thinking as the one of the true believer, and that simply does not help either science or the public at large.” ― Massimo Pigliucci, Nonsense on Stilts: How to Tell Science from Bunk