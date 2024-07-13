Episode #992

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: 3D Printer

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Evolutionary ideas go back to ancient Greek philosophy, going back to Anaximander who postulated survival of the fittest and that humans evolved from fish. https://ucmp.berkeley.edu/history/ancient.html

Item #2 Science The North American pronghorn antelope is actually most closely related to African Giraffes. https://news.yale.edu/2019/12/04/untangling-branches-mammal-tree-life

Item #3 Fiction Although not confirmed until recently, in retrospect the oldest pterodactyl specimen was discovered in Germany in the 14th century. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221129112745.htm

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“Our illogical deference to Earth’s bounty has become so widespread that researchers had to give it a name: the “appeal to nature fallacy,” which occurs when we automatically assume something is better just because it’s natural, and likewise, worse if it’s not.” ― Rina Raphael, The Gospel of Wellness: Gyms, Gurus, Goop, and the False Promise of Self-Care