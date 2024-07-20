Episode #993
News Items
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
A new study finds that the risk of long COVID decreased over the course of the pandemic, and this was mostly due to vaccination. https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2403211
-
Item #2
Fiction
A recent analysis of primate genomes finds that shared viral inclusions reduce overall cancer risk by stabilizing the genome. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.ado1218
-
Item #3
Science
Researchers find that global sea ice has decreased its cooling effect on the climate by 14% since 1980. https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2024GL109608
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘In effect, we’re all guinea pigs for the dietary supplement industry. The vast majority of these supplements don’t deliver on their promises.’ Nick Tiller, author, The Skeptics Guide to Sports Science: Confronting Myths of the Health and Fitness Industry