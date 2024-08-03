Episode #995

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to Last Week: Beluga Whale

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction The first modern Olympic games in 1896 involved only 14 nations, with only 241 male and 64 female athletes.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1896_Summer_Olympics

Item #2 Science The ancient Olympic games were banned in 393 AD by the Roman Emperor because they were considered pagan and conflicted with Christian values. https://brown.edu/Departments/Joukowsky_Institute/courses/greekpast/4881a.html

Item #3 Science The 1908 Olympic games featured pistol dueling in which competitors fired wax bullets at each other. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pistol_dueling_at_the_Summer_Olympics

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘Scientists think that just regurgitating science is going to cut it. It’s not going to cut it. You have to realize people are bringing their backgrounds, their experiences, their personal encounters, their fears, their hopes, their dreams, all of those things. Unless we factor those things in, we’re going to fail and we’ll just continue to get trampled by the misinformation space.’ - Jessica Steier