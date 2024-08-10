Episode #996
News Items
- Moon As Deep Storage
- Pursuit of Happiness
- Measuring Blood Pressure
- First complex Life on Earth
- Life on Venus
Who's That Noisy
Interview with Forrest Valkai
- https://www.valkailabs.com/
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
A new study finds that if the world’s highways were covered with roofs of solar panels they could generate more than 60% of the world’s electricity and reduce traffic deaths by 10.8%. https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2023EF003975
Item #2
Fiction
Engineers have developed a method for heating the plasma inside a tokamak fusion reactor for about one tenth the energy of current methods. https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1741-4326/ad556f
Item #3
Science
Scientists outline a new method for warming the surface of Mars that is 5,000 times more efficient than existing proposals. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adn4650
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘We must remember psychics and mediums have been plying their trade since the beginning of time, so if anything were to change, it may take generations of rational and critical work to settle the dark waters that are continually being swirled and muddied.’ Mark Edward