Episode #997
News Items
- Childhood Vaccines
- Alien Solar Panels
- Stuck in the ISS
- Framing and Global Warming
- Promoting Homeopathy
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Lace bobbin
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
A new analysis concludes that large language model AIs do not display any truly emergent abilities and therefore do not pose a novel risk. chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://arxiv.org/pdf/2309.01809
-
Item #2
Science
Researchers modeling data from the InSight Mars lander conclude that the mid crust of Mars is saturated with liquid water. https://scripps.ucsd.edu/news/presence-liquid-water-most-probable-explanation-data-collected-mars-lander
-
Item #3
Fiction
Scientists have demonstrated that a set of routine biological markers can diagnose long COVID with over 90% sensitivity and specificity. https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M24-0737
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘It is important to promote a scientific attitude. This is much more important than really understanding all concepts about science. If you understand how science works and you develop a scientific attitude towards the world, you are going to be a skeptic.’ Natalia Pasternak – microbiologist, author, and science communicator