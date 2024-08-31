Episode #999
News Items
- Starliner Update
- Therapeutic Roleplaying
- The Search for Gravitons
- Dinosaur Footprints
- Schools vs Cell Phones
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week: Glissotar
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
A new study finds that substituting “team nursing”, substituting lower-wage staff for some RNs, can save hospitals significant operating costs without any adverse effect on outcomes. https://journals.lww.com/lww-medicalcare/fulltext/2024/07000/alternative_models_of_nurse_staffing_may_be.2.aspx2)
-
Item #2
Science
Researchers find that pet dogs trained on soundboards are able to recognize and respond appropriately to spoken words, even if produced by a soundboard or someone who is not their owner, without any non-verbal cues. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0307189
-
Item #3
Science
NASA scientists have demonstrated for the first time the existence of a global electrostatic field. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07480-3
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Sometimes scientists change their minds. New developments cause a rethink. If this bothers you, consider how much damage is being done to the world by people for whom new developments do NOT cause a rethink.’ - Terry Pratchett