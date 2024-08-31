Episode #999

News Items

Who's That Noisy

Answer to last week: Glissotar

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction A new study finds that substituting “team nursing”, substituting lower-wage staff for some RNs, can save hospitals significant operating costs without any adverse effect on outcomes. https://journals.lww.com/lww-medicalcare/fulltext/2024/07000/alternative_models_of_nurse_staffing_may_be.2.aspx2)

Item #2 Science Researchers find that pet dogs trained on soundboards are able to recognize and respond appropriately to spoken words, even if produced by a soundboard or someone who is not their owner, without any non-verbal cues. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0307189

Item #3 Science NASA scientists have demonstrated for the first time the existence of a global electrostatic field. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07480-3

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘Sometimes scientists change their minds. New developments cause a rethink. If this bothers you, consider how much damage is being done to the world by people for whom new developments do NOT cause a rethink.’ - Terry Pratchett